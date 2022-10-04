Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

(WBAY file)
(WBAY file)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.

The dogs were described as large, adult-sized dogs, colored brown and black. A description of the owner was not available at the time of this writing. Police hope to identify the dogs and find out about their vaccinations.

If you have information that could help locate the dogs or if you witnessed the incident, you’re asked to call (920) 686-6551. The case number is 2022-00012908.

