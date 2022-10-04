Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.(Culver's)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Culver’s is bringing back the Badger State delicacy known as the CurderBurger in October.

Once an April Fools Day prank, the infamous CurderBurger will be available between Oct. 12 and Oct. 31--or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger arrives in time for National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

The CurderBurger started as mere legend. It was introduced as an April Fools Day joke on social media. That inspired a petition. The Wisconsin-based chain decided to make it a reality in 2021. It was available for one-day only and it was a massive hit.

Culver’s describes the CurderBurger as a “gooey, golden Wisconsin Cheese Curd crown stacked on a Deluxe ButterBurger.”

Culver's employee prepares a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021
Culver's employee prepares a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
generic crash
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

Latest News

22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Charlee the therapy dog
De Pere School District raising money for two new therapy dogs
Charlee the therapy dog
WATCH: De Pere therapy dog fundraiser
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
DNR encourages hunters to get deer tested for CWD before eating venison