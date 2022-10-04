Astronaut touches down at Peshtigo schools

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Peshtigo got the chance to meet an astronaut Tuesday, who traveled quite a distance since the last time they talked with him.

Last December, we covered a special moment when the Peshtigo school district connected with astronaut Mark Vande Hei while he was aboard the International Space Station.

Now Vande Hei is back in Wisconsin to answer some burning questions. “A lot of people ask me what it takes to be an astronaut, and I would say you’ve always got to do your best and put some effort into trying to make your best better,” Vande Hei responded. “But we need people that are really big team players on the space station.”

Vande Hei also talked with the kids about things like the food astronauts eat in space and how heavy the space suit is.

