Astronaut touches down at Peshtigo schools

In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei peers at the Earth below from inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's window to the world on Feb. 4, 2022. The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship is docked to the Rassvet module in the background. Vande Hei has made it through nearly a year in space, but in March 2022 faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet: riding a Russian capsule back to Earth in the midst of deepening tensions between the countries.(Source: NASA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Peshtigo got the chance to meet an astronaut Tuesday, who traveled quite a distance since the last time they talked with him.

Last December, we covered a special moment when the Peshtigo school district connected with astronaut Mark Vande Hei while he was aboard the International Space Station.

Now Vande Hei is back in Wisconsin to answer some burning questions. “A lot of people ask me what it takes to be an astronaut, and I would say you’ve always got to do your best and put some effort into trying to make your best better,” Vande Hei responded. “But we need people that are really big team players on the space station.”

Vande Hei also talked with the kids about things like the food astronauts eat in space and how heavy the space suit is.

