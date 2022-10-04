3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Death by philodendron

Brad has some bizarre news involving plants
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says a drink of alcohol a day is good for you – especially if you’re the kind of plant that’s under heat stress. Brad explains the study and why scientists decided to get some crops drunk (OK, not really) and what a difference the ethanol treatment made.

And then some weirder plant news: Brad shows you the work of artist David Bowen, who creates hybrids of nature and computers, plants and robotics. One of them would make a very effective Halloween display if you have a murderous philodendron (”Feed me, Seymour!”).

Plus, quick news about seeing the northern lights and an update on the Artemis 1 moon rocket.

