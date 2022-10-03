Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan County woman.

Florence T. Kaiser, 79, was last seen at her home on County Road O in Sheboygan.

The Silver Alert states Kaiser left her home without her phone, identification, and forms of payment.

Kaiser is believed to be driving a 2014 red Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plate 897YTF.

DESCRIPTION

White female

5′6″

195 pounds

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Wearing Dark colored sweatshirt imprinted with “devil’s river campground” on the front, beige slacks and black sandals

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.

