Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman

Florence Kaiser
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan County woman.

Florence T. Kaiser, 79, was last seen at her home on County Road O in Sheboygan.

The Silver Alert states Kaiser left her home without her phone, identification, and forms of payment.

Kaiser is believed to be driving a 2014 red Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plate 897YTF.

DESCRIPTION

  • White female
  • 5′6″
  • 195 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing Dark colored sweatshirt imprinted with “devil’s river campground” on the front, beige slacks and black sandals

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.

