Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan County woman.
Florence T. Kaiser, 79, was last seen at her home on County Road O in Sheboygan.
The Silver Alert states Kaiser left her home without her phone, identification, and forms of payment.
Kaiser is believed to be driving a 2014 red Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plate 897YTF.
DESCRIPTION
- White female
- 5′6″
- 195 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
- Wearing Dark colored sweatshirt imprinted with “devil’s river campground” on the front, beige slacks and black sandals
If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.