PLENTY OF SUN AND A LITTLE WARMER

Our temperatures have been rising rapidly through the morning with sunshine and dry air. By the time we reach the mid-afternoon, highs will vary from the middle 60s by the lakeshore, to near 70 degrees inland. That’s a little warmer than yesterday thanks to a gentle southwest breeze.

This warm October weather will last through Wednesday... But then, a strong cold front will push through Wisconsin Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible, followed by a blast of cool autumn air. Our high temperatures may not be able to get back to 50 degrees on Friday. It seems likely we’ll see a widespread frost or freeze across eastern Wisconsin heading into next weekend. This will likely mark the end of the growing season across the Fox Valley.

Otherwise, we MAY get a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight. A recent solar storm may cause the Aurora Borealis to glow around and after midnight. However, it’s far from certain, as these are often hard to predict. Regardless, faithful stargazers should get away from city lights and keep their fingers crossed.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. A little warmer. Light wind. HIGH: 70, mid 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: High clouds. Cool and crisp. Maybe a view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A fall beauty! Sprinkles FAR NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still warm. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers. Windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 61

