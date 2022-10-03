Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County.

Police identified the person of interest as 27-year-old Little Suamico resident. His name was not released.

On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a report of two people not breathing outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were found dead outside the home.

The victims were identified as Little Suamico residents. No names were released.

Police soon identified the person of interest as the 27-year-old Little Suamico man. They found him a short time later in Oconto.

The person of interest is being held on charges unrelated to the double homicide.

“This case is presumed to be isolated, with the community not in any imminent danger,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Todd Skarban says the investigation is active and in early stages.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with taking the man into custody by the Oconto Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab are assisting.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.