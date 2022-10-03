Pee Wee Football teams prove the meaning of sportsmanship

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids can teach us all a lesson about sportsmanship. It was on display at a recent Pee Wee football match between Iola-Scandinavia and Port Edwards.

The Port Edwards team was scoreless throughout the Pee Wee season when they played Iola-Scandinavia for their last game. Iola-Scandinavia was ahead and the team’s coaches told the players not to tackle Port Edwards’ ball carrier and to cheer their opponents on.

Port Edwards scored a touchdown.

The play was posted on Facebook with this message:

“You can see how happy their kids are...two kids were flossing 😉, one kid slid on his knees thanking the heaven’s 😊 and another two kids tackled each other near the end zone out of excitement! 🤣

“However, the best part was watching our team follow them into the endzone applauding them and even giving them a pat on the back after scoring!!🙌”

Iola-Scandinavia will play Manawa in this weekend’s Pee Wee Playoff Game.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
Kryssy King, 15, went missing Oct. 1, 2022
Amber alert cancelled: Kryssy King found safe, Tyler Blackburn in custody
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Paul Chryst fired as Badgers head coach
A Wisconsin mother shares her survivor story after she is shot at least 14 times by her...
GRAPHIC: Mother shot 14 times by ex-boyfriend in front of children, police say
Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

Latest News

Iola Scandinavia and Port Edwards Pee Wee Football
WATCH: Pee Wee football sportsmanship
October 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild to start the day
Matt LaFleur likes to say the Packers will not apologize for winning. That’s true after Sunday...
On the Clock: Packers prevail in OT against Patriots
Kryssy King, 15, went missing Oct. 1, 2022
Amber alert cancelled: Kryssy King found safe, Tyler Blackburn in custody