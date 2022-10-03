Pee Wee Football teams prove the meaning of sportsmanship

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids can teach us all a lesson about sportsmanship. It was on display at a recent Pee Wee football match between Iola-Scandinavia and Port Edwards.

The Port Edwards team was scoreless throughout the Pee Wee season when they played Iola-Scandinavia for their last game. Iola-Scandinavia was ahead and the team’s coaches told the players not to tackle Port Edwards’ ball carrier and to cheer their opponents on.

Port Edwards scored a touchdown.

The play was posted on Facebook with this message:

“You can see how happy their kids are...two kids were flossing 😉, one kid slid on his knees thanking the heaven’s 😊 and another two kids tackled each other near the end zone out of excitement! 🤣

“However, the best part was watching our team follow them into the endzone applauding them and even giving them a pat on the back after scoring!!🙌”

Iola-Scandinavia will play Manawa in this weekend’s Pee Wee Playoff Game.

