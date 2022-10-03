Packers’ LaFleur mum on London plans

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - London is calling for the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Matt LaFleur is rather quiet about how the team will prepare during the ungual lead up to Sunday’s game.

LaFleur has been through this twice before as an assistant. First with the Rams, and again with the Titans. So, he’s aware of how much the preparation, and the planning around that, can influence the outcome of the game.

“Listen I’ve been on both sides of it. We’ve gone over there won. We went over there with the Titans and lost a close game right at the end. I think there’s things that you reflect upon and thought maybe we could have handled something a little bit better. Bottom line you’ve got to be disciplined in whatever you’re going to do just to be the best version of you on game day,” said Matt LaFleur.

There will be plenty to work on during the lead up to this week’s game. That’s after an overtime win over a Patriots team playing their third string quarterback, and some first half struggles on the offensive side of the ball for Green Bay.

“You’ve got to learn along the way, and you’ve got to improve. You can’t have some of the mistakes we made in this past game show up five, six, seven eight weeks at the end of the season. We’re not going to gloss over any of that. You’ve got to give New England credit. They played more disciplined. We knew it was going to be a tough game. Certainly there’s some things that we can do a better job with,” said LaFleur.

A big area of concern against the Giants on paper is slowing down their ground game. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 463 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. That will be a big challenge for a Packers defense that’s giving up 127 yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Barkley’s role could become even more important this week for the Giants due to injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol). Jones is considered day to day, according to head coach Brian Daboll on Monday.

