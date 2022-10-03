Officials: Anglers caught cheating in fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing trip in Lake Erie near Marblehead, Ohio. (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)(Daniel Miller | AP)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament on Friday, according to officials.

The fishermen allegedly added lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during the Lake Eric Walleye Trail tournament.

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the Sept. 30 event on Lake Erie, according to Jason Fischer, the director of the tournament.

Fischer, the tournament’s organizer, told WOIO the fish ‘looked smaller’ than what they weighed. This prompted the fish to be checked for any signs of cheating.

Fischer then found the weights after he sliced open the suspected fish while surrounded by other onlooking competitors.

Any angler that alters the weight of any caught fish is immediately disqualified from the tournament, according to Fischer.

Multiple other anglers called local police departments and the Cleveland Metroparks after the discovery.

The two men would have won almost $29,000, according to CNN.

This story is developing and will see updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
Kryssy King, 15, went missing Oct. 1, 2022
Amber alert cancelled: Kryssy King found safe, Tyler Blackburn in custody
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Paul Chryst fired as Badgers head coach
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

Latest News

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman
Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person in custody
A drink a day might help some plants
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Get your plants drunk
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Cleaning supplies collected for victims of Hurricane Ian
DEBRIEF: Local Hurricane Ian donation drives
2022 marks the 30th year for the gun-deer hunt for people with disabilities in Wisconsin
DEBRIEF: Deer hunt for people with disabilities