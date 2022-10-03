MILD THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Pleasant fall weather is set to continue through midweek. By Thursday morning a strong cold front will blast across the area giving us windy and colder conditions. We’ll have some showers around too... and there may even be a few snow flakes Thursday into Friday across the higher terrain of the western U.P. and far northern Wisconsin. Welcome to October!

For tonight... there will be a few more high clouds around and that SHOULD keep lows mainly in the mid 40s. Some locations could dip into the low 40s or even upper 30s if clear skies hold on longer. There is also a ***CHANCE*** to see the Northern Lights on the northern horizon but only time will tell if that will occur this far south.

Look for a few additional clouds in the region Tuesday but we should still have a good amount of sunshine. Highs from the upper 60s to low 70s remain on track with reasonably light southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be another good day to check out some of that developing fall color.

Mild conditions hang on Wednesday but some showers may move in later in the day. Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front early Thursday. It is set up to deliver gusty winds to our area Thursday ( think 30-40+ mph gusts) and also a chance of a showers. Cooler air returns too. Highs by Friday will be mainly in the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures may dip into the low 30s and upper 20s Friday night.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TONIGHT: Crisp & cool with scattered high clouds. Maybe a view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few spotty showers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy. Turning cooler by afternoon. Chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Brisk & cool. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny & cool. Lighter winds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. Late day shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers? HIGH: 64

