Manitowoc County historic tavern closed after fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An historic tavern in Manitowoc County is closed until further notice due to a fire.

Hika Bay Tavern made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the fire. They told us they are not releasing anything at this time.

Action 2 News will update this story and have coverage this evening.

Hika Bay Tavern is located at 252 Lincoln Avenue in Cleveland.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society says the building dates back to the 1800s. It was originally known as the Union House.

“Local residents claim the Hika Bay Tavern is the oldest continuously licensed tavern in Wisconsin,” reads a statement on the Manitowoc County Historical Society website.

