Local donation drives to help Hurricane Ian victims

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - People here in Wisconsin are looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian down south.

The images and stories still coming out of Florida don’t feel so far away for Luke Farwell, pastor at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere.

“We can’t even begin to comprehend. We know some folks down there in Florida were friends who woke up after Wednesday. And after the storm had gone through and the next day when the light came up, sun came up they realized they had nothing.”

Pastor Farwell is hoping to give them something.

He organized a donation drive to collect non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, and tarps.

“Tarps are extremely important. Duct tape, work gloves, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene,” Farwell listed.

Farwell teamed up with a church in Florida to make sure these items get to those who need it most.

The Neenah Police Department did the same thing with a local police department.

“They have a list and where it’s going to go,” Police Chief Aaron Olson said.

Chief Olson said they need blankets, pillows, air mattresses, food and generators -- “Which is a huge ask,” the police chief said, “so I’m going to challenge all those corporations out there to step out, maybe potentially each corporation generator and get tentacle generators to help the restaurants and everything.”

Olson is hoping to collect enough items to send two trucks, but he needs your help.

“Just imagine how life-changing that can be just, just us here in little Neenah, Wisconsin,” Olson said.

“We sometimes think we have to do something really, really big to make a difference. But if we all do something small and come together, we can impact a lot of folks,” Farwell added.

The donation drive at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere, starts at 9 A.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 8.

If you’re closer to Neenah, the police department’s donation drive is at the Pick ‘n Save-Green Bay Road, 828 Fox Point Plaza. Look for the trailer. It opens at 8 A.M.

The American Red Cross also continues to accept financial donations as its volunteers work around the clock.

