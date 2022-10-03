Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

(WBAY)
By Scott Koral
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint.

After a complaint came into the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office a couple of weeks ago, two detectives from Manitowoc County investigated Eric Pieschek’s conduct with his neighbor. They found it to fall in line with 2 of the 11 statutes of stalking.

The victim told investigators she used to date Pieschek back in 2018, even moved in with him, but they parted ways in February of this year. She left his property while also asking him to stop contacting her.

The complaint says Pieschek sent a photo to the victim in May of her barn with a caption “Pretty sad for a 55-year-old... who resorts to being a thief and a lure. Nice bench. Any other gifts you want back?”

After that, the complaint continues to say there were numerous sightings by the victim of Pieschek on or skirting the property line.

Pieschek also sent letters to the victim describing his love for her. That started in August, and Pieschek reportedly went as far as to send letters to her friends or neighbors to explain his relationship with the victim.

With those examples, the stalking statutes that fall in line with Pieschek’s alleged behavior would be these: Appearing at the victim’s home, and possibly contacting the victim’s neighbors; and sending material to the victim -- the letters -- or to friends in order to disseminate information about the victim.

Pieschek is on paid administrative leave, but Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski told Action 2 News he’s proud of the way his department and Manitowoc County handled the situation. He’s also prepared to let the justice system handle the rest of it.

Pieschek is the director of operations for the department and is not involved in any pending cases.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
Kryssy King, 15, went missing Oct. 1, 2022
Amber alert cancelled: Kryssy King found safe, Tyler Blackburn in custody
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Paul Chryst fired as Badgers head coach
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

Latest News

Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
Darrell Brooks is on trial for six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies
Wisconsin parade rampage suspect’s disruptions delay jury picks
A hunter waits patiently in a blind Saturday in Shawano County.
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
Sheboygan woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled