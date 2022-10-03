Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein.

At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig. A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows Heredia was standing in the lane of travel on County Highway X outside of his vehicle. He was hit by a driver from rural Reedsville.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation indicates there were no lights on Heredia’s vehicle prior to the crash.

Heredia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Heredia was not hurt. Neither were her passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the following departments: Kiel Police Department, Kiel Fire Department, Kiel Ambulance, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Manitowoc County Drone Team, Hi-Way 42 Garage and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
Kryssy King, 15, went missing Oct. 1, 2022
Amber alert cancelled: Kryssy King found safe, Tyler Blackburn in custody
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Paul Chryst fired as Badgers head coach
A Wisconsin mother shares her survivor story after she is shot at least 14 times by her...
GRAPHIC: Mother shot 14 times by ex-boyfriend in front of children, police say
Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

Latest News

October 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Florence Kaiser
Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman
Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
Green Bay interim superintendent Vicki Bayer returning to work after heart attack
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico