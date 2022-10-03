Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein.

At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig. A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows Heredia was standing in the lane of travel on County Highway X outside of his vehicle. He was hit by a driver from rural Reedsville.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation indicates there were no lights on Heredia’s vehicle prior to the crash.

Heredia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Heredia was not hurt. Neither were her passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the following departments: Kiel Police Department, Kiel Fire Department, Kiel Ambulance, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Manitowoc County Drone Team, Hi-Way 42 Garage and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center.

