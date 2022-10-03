Green Bay interim superintendent Vicki Bayer returning to work after heart attack

Vicki Bayer, interim superintendent of Green Bay Area Public Schools
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer is returning to work after a heart attack.

The Green Bay Area Public School District shared a statement from Bayer thanking the community for their well-wishes.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff, families, students and community members. The outpouring of kind words and support has meant a great deal while I focused on my recovery. I am happy to announce that my physician has approved my immediate return to work. I wish to thank the leadership team for their assistance the last few weeks in continuing the momentum of the District’s priorities of the November 8th referendum and the 2022-23 budget. I remain committed to serving the District’s staff, students and families, and look forward to getting back to this important work on behalf of our community. #Don’tStopBelieving!”

Bayer suffered a heart attack in September during a school board work session.

Bayer assumed the position of interim superintendent in April after Stephen Murley retired. Murley said he was stepping away from the job as he was receiving medical care for Deep Vein Thrombosis.

