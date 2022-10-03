On the Clock: Packers prevail in OT against Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Matt LaFleur likes to say the Packers will not apologize for winning. That’s true after Sunday when Green Bay needed overtime to beat a Patriots team with their third string quarterback for much of the game. Now it’s on to London after a 27-24 overtime win over New England. The best Packers panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Did the Packers survive a so-called trap game?

What’s the biggest concern for the Packers defense through four weeks?

How will playing an overtime game impact this week with the trip to London?

Concerns for Romeo Doubs after a fumble and drop versus New England?

David Bakhtiari playing all but one series

How many sacks for Rashan Gary this season?

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.