On the Clock: Packers prevail in OT against Patriots

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Matt LaFleur likes to say the Packers will not apologize for winning. That’s true after Sunday when Green Bay needed overtime to beat a Patriots team with their third string quarterback for much of the game. Now it’s on to London after a 27-24 overtime win over New England. The best Packers panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Did the Packers survive a so-called trap game?
  • What’s the biggest concern for the Packers defense through four weeks?
  • How will playing an overtime game impact this week with the trip to London?
  • Concerns for Romeo Doubs after a fumble and drop versus New England?
  • David Bakhtiari playing all but one series
  • How many sacks for Rashan Gary this season?

