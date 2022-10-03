Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

The app tells you what can and can't be recycled and answers other questions
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand.

Brown County Resource Recovery has launched a new smartphone app called “Better Bin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done.

It’s very easy, very handy, and very green. And, it was made in Wisconsin.

Mark Walter, business development manager for Brown County Resource Recovery, tells us more about the app -- including what questions it can’t answer as well as what it can.

