Action 2 News anchor Aisha Morales named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning and Noon Anchor Aisha Morales has been named one of the Most Influential Latino Leaders in Wisconsin.

Part one of the five-part series was published Monday by Madison365.com.

The entry reads:

“Aisha Morales is morning and noon news anchor at WBAY, the ABC affiliate in Green Bay. Aisha moved here from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she was a weekday reporter and weekend weather forecaster/storm chaser. She was a reporter and weekend anchor here in Green Bay for about five years before getting a major promotion, stepping in as an Action 2 News This morning Anchor and Noon Anchor after legendary Anchor Kevin Rompa retired. She is also now WBAY’S first First Alert Fastcast Anchor, operating the First Alert Digital Desk where she adlibs top stories of the day, weather, traffic, all the while operating as her own sound operator and director. She received an Eric Sevareid Award of Merit for her ‘Learning 2 Adapt’ piece speaking to kids in the community about how the 2020 pandemic was affecting them on various levels. Aisha attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2011.”

Aisha is a member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Madison365 has published the list since 2015.

“This week we shine a statewide spotlight on the dedicated leaders of Wisconsin’s Latino communities. These are richly diverse communities with roots that represent a massive geographic area. The people we highlight this week are elected leaders, business leaders and community leaders, doing difficult, important work, often in the face of discrimination and literally generations of oppression,” reads a statement on the list.

