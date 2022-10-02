STAYING MILD TO START THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We’re not quite done with pleasant fall weather. Unseasonable mild air looks to stay with us through the middle of the work week but things will be much different starting Thursday.

For tonight... areas of patchy dense fog are possible. This could affect the AM commute where it happens to develop. Lows should range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll turn mostly sunny during the day Monday. Afternoon highs from the mid 60s to low 70s are expected an that will make for a very pleasant day to be out and about.

Mild air sticks around both Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan on more 60s and 70s! Clouds are gradually going to increase as time goes on and some afternoon showers may develop Wednesday.

A strong cold frost is going to blast through Thursday morning. Winds gusting to near 40 mph are possible during the day along with scattered showers. There could even be a few snow flakes in the western U.P. or far northern WI at times.

High pressure builds in for Friday and coming weekend. It will give us a couple of very quiet and sunny days, but they’ll be cool. A widespread frost or freeze may occur Friday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 10-2′

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Patchy dense fog possible. LOW: 41

MONDAY: Early fog then mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. A few PM showers are possible. Still mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Brisk. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 62

