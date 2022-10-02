SLIGHTLY COOLER, BUT STILL A NICE SUNDAY

A northeast breeze is blowing into the area. That’s going to bring our temperatures down a few degrees compared to yesterday. We’ll see afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s, which is seasonable for early October.

You’ll notice the clouds around this morning, but we’ll stay dry with high pressure to our east. As your Sunday wears on, these clouds will break open as sunshine returns. Skies will be mostly sunny by the time the Packers kickoff against the Patriots. We’ll enjoy comfortable fall weather for today’s game.

There’s still more warm weather coming our way over the next few days. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. But then, a strong cold front will slash its way through Wisconsin Wednesday night. While it will produce some light showers into early Thursday morning, the biggest impact will be in the temperature department. Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon as much cooler air arrives. Highs will be in the 50s, with a chance of only 40s on Friday. It seems likely that we’ll get a widespread frost or freeze across northeast Wisconsin Friday night. The growing season across eastern Wisconsin will come to an end as we head into next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

MONDAY: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Not as warm. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, otherwise fair skies. Maybe a stray shower WEST? LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. Comfortable. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: An early shower NORTH? Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm again. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 54

