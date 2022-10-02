Six touchdowns for Berghammer in Titans win over Platteville

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh opened up conference play in a big way on Saturday getting a 46-7 win over UW-Platteville.

Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer had six total touchdowns, four passing, one rushing and a trick play receiving. He completed 17 of his 25 throwing attempts for 262 yards.

The offense put up 387 total yards.

Oshkosh is now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the WIAC. Up next, they travel to UW-River Falls on Oct. 8.

