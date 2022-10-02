Reports: Paul Chryst out as Badgers head coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paul Chryst is out as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football program, according to reports by ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will take over as the interim head coach, according to those reports.

Chryst was hired as head coach in 2014, and compiled a 67-26 record in his eight years in Madison. Over that time Chryst also led the Badgers to wins in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl, and three appearances in the Big Ten Championship game.

