Packers fans prove allegiance to the green and gold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans rang in the first day-game of the season the way they know best... with burgers, brats, and bloody mary’s.

“We love the packers! The packers are number one,” long-time fan Roberta LLanas Lee from Waukesha said.

Cars started flooding Lambeau Field just after 11 a.m.

People quickly set up shop, putting out lawn chairs, firing up the grill and raising flags to show their allegiance to the green and gold.

Some fans from Southern Wisconsin say tail-gaiting brings people together.

“It doesn’t matter what jersey you’re wearing. It’s always like a family atmosphere here. We’ve had plenty of patriots come by. Plenty of packers guys come by...” Glendale Fire Department Firefighter Ryan Schwenkner said.

“If you forget something your neighbor will usually share it with you... so it’s like a big fun family festival almost,” Teresa Doyle Meidinger from Oregon, Wisconsin explained.

The Packers hope to tackle more than just the Patriots.

The team is kicking off its Packers versus Cancer campaign.

The initiative aims to raise awareness, collect money and educate fans on the importance of early screenings.

“It’s wonderful that they donate and support all those people who have cancer,” Roberta began. “I had a brother that died of cancer...”

The Glendale Fire Department made the trek to build comradery at the firehouse.

“Obviously cancer–especially in the firefighter career–and the profession is important for us as well... it’s great to see these professionals also bring awareness to everybody here but also worldwide as everyone watches these football games,” Ryan continued.

Some fans have a message for the Pack:

“I want these guys to know that everybody out here is behind them. Everyone supports them. And we obviously can’t wait for another Super Bowl win. Lombardi trophy to be added to our hall of fame here,” Ryan said.

Roberta hopes the team goes “out there and does their best. Because they are number one.”

Teresa is talking strategy.

“I think just stick to your game plan. I think they’re doing a great job with our new receivers and of course with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.”

The Packers Pro Shop is selling a Packers v. Cancer hat.

Five dollars from each sale goes directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

