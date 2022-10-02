LIVE BLOG: Packers look to continue October magic against Patriots

The tunnel at Lambeau Field.
The tunnel at Lambeau Field.
By WBAY news staff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFC’s Green Bay Packers welcome the AFC’s New England Patriots to Lambeau Field Sunday.

New England holds a 6-5 lead in the all-time regular season series. The teams last met in 2018.

The Packers won their only postseason match, which of course, was Super Bowl XXXI.

The Packers under Head Coach Matt LaFleur have a 11-1 record in the month of October. That’s the best in the NFL since 2019.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

