DRY... BUT MORE CLOUDS AND COOLER ON SUNDAY

Clouds will increase overnight as a weak weather disturbance passes through Northeast Wisconsin. As a result, lows will be milder than recent night with mid 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see plenty of morning cloud cover on Sunday, but there should be some sunny breaks by the afternoon.

A northeast breeze between 5-15 mph will put a little chill, but temperatures will only be a few degrees below average for early October. The kickoff temperature for the afternoon Packers-Patriots game looks to be around 63° with late game temperatures falling into the 50s.

Mild upper 60s to low 70s are on track Monday through Wednesday. Skies should be mostly sunny on Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday. By Wednesday we are mostly cloudy. Dry weather prevails through much of Wednesday, but rain showers should move in late. Scattered rain continues into Thursday.

Windy conditions along with much colder air take hold after this system passes. Even though lows will only dip to around 50° Wednesday night, highs Thursday won’t make it out of the middle 50s. On Friday we may not make it back to 50° and lows could dip below freezing that night. It will definitely feel like fall late next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM SUNDAY

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Cooler. Morning clouds with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer with increasing clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & mild. Chance of showers late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Windy and much colder. Scattered rain showers with plenty of clouds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. Brisk & colder. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Seasonably cool with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 53

