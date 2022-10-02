AMBER ALERT issued for Chippewa County Girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for Kryssy King, 15, of Chippewa County.

She was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning and is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know what type of vehicle they would be driving, but deputies believe the pair is in the Chippewa County area. They say Kryssy is a missing juvenile and believed to be in serious danger. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.

CHILD’S NAME: Kryssy A. King

AGE: 15

SEX: Female

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 5 ft 3 inches

WEIGHT: 150 lbs.

HAIR COLOR: Blond or Strawberry

EYE COLOR: Hazel

SCARS/MARKS: Small scar on her nose by her eye and 1 1/2 long scar on her left shoulder

SUSPECT’S NAME: Trevor D. Blackburn

AGE: 22

SEX: Male

RACE: White

HAIR COLOR: Brown

SCARS/TATTOOS: Tattoo of name on chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.