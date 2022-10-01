Virginia man commits suicide at Fond du Lac Police Department

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A little after 5:30 Friday night, a man from Norfolk, Virginia, walked into the Fond du Lac Police Department’s after-hours lobby. He called the dispatchers at the County Communications Center, indicated he had suicidal thoughts, and then, while still on the phone, he shot himself.

Fond du Lac police officers were there within minutes and found the 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police aren’t releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified. The incident is under investigation and police aren’t saying more about it at this time.

The police department is asking people who are in a mental health crisis to call 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You will receive free and confidential support, whether you need someone to talk to, someone to respond to you, or if you need a place to go. You can also call the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at (920) 929-3535. But if you are in imminent danger of hurting yourself or others, or experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wehrenberg
SMALL TOWNS: Man’s journey from producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
A t-shirt on display at the Packers Pro Shop that highlights the Green Bay Packers game in...
Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London
Decorations hang in Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport before the Packers depart...
Green Bay airport ready to send Packers to London
Lisa Diemel reads her victim impact statement at Garland Nelson's sentencing for the murders of...
Lisa Diemel at killer's sentencing: "No punishment will ever be enough"