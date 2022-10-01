Virginia man commits suicide at Fond du Lac Police Department

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A little after 5:30 Friday night, a man from Norfolk, Virginia, walked into the Fond du Lac Police Department’s after-hours lobby. He called the dispatchers at the County Communications Center, indicated he had suicidal thoughts, and then, while still on the phone, he shot himself.

Fond du Lac police officers were there within minutes and found the 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police aren’t releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified. The incident is under investigation and police aren’t saying more about it at this time.

The police department is asking people who are in a mental health crisis to call 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You will receive free and confidential support, whether you need someone to talk to, someone to respond to you, or if you need a place to go. You can also call the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at (920) 929-3535. But if you are in imminent danger of hurting yourself or others, or experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

