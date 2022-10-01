QUIET & SEASONABLY MILD INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

Areas of dense morning fog will be around to start our Saturday but it will thin out by mid to late morning. Overall, we’re looking at a mostly sunny day with highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. It’ll be a great day for any kind of outdoor activity.

There will be a little more cloud cover mixed with some sun on Sunday, which means slightly cooler temperatures can be expected overall. Still, it looks like low to mid 60s are achievable. A northeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph will put a little chill into the air but it’s nothing we can’t handle. The kickoff temperature for the afternoon Packers game looks to be around 63° with late game temperatures falling into the 50s.

Mild 60s to low 70s are on track Monday & Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. These 2 days also look great for any outdoor activities or travel plans around the region.

Mild temperatures hang on for Wednesday but clouds will thicken and showers appear likely by the afternoon or evening. Rain chances continue into the night as a cold front passes.

Windy conditions along with much colder air take hold on Thursday. Highs in the low 50s may be the best we can do with only upper 40s by Friday. It will definitely feel like fall by late in the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. A little cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Chance of early rain. Windy and much colder. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. Brisk & colder. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.