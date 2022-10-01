Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
(CNN) - Nick Cannon’s large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

On Friday, the actor and TV host announced the birth of his 10th child on social media.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born on Sept. 23 after 48 hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise’s birth with the baby’s mother, Brittany Bell. The baby is their third child together.

The two also share a 5-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise’s birth comes weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

