DRY AND MILD THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A little cooler but dry and not too windy
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be mainly clear tonight, outside of some patchy fog by sunrise. Any fog should lift by 10 a.m. and skies will be mostly sunny. Lows will range from the upper 30s north into the lower 40s around the Fox Valley... middle 40s Lakeside. Highs will get into the upper half of the 60s.

For only the third time since the start of summer, the weekend looks should stay dry. A weak cold front will pass through late Saturday leading an increase in overnight clouds that will continue on Sunday. The day will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday, but highs should still be in the lower half of the 60s. The weather should be just fine for the Packers-Patriots game, but temps will slip into the 50s as the game is winding down.

Looking ahead, the middle of next week looks unsettled with some occasional showers. Then, we’re expecting a big cool down to wrap up next work week, but highs should be in the 60s through Wednesday... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. Patchy fog late. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A pleasant day! HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at night. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. A bit breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool, breezy at times. HIGH: 50

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wehrenberg
SMALL TOWNS: Man’s journey from producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A pleasant fall weekend
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weekend
September 30 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend