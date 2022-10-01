DRY AND MILD THIS WEEKEND

It will be mainly clear tonight, outside of some patchy fog by sunrise. Any fog should lift by 10 a.m. and skies will be mostly sunny. Lows will range from the upper 30s north into the lower 40s around the Fox Valley... middle 40s Lakeside. Highs will get into the upper half of the 60s.

For only the third time since the start of summer, the weekend looks should stay dry. A weak cold front will pass through late Saturday leading an increase in overnight clouds that will continue on Sunday. The day will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday, but highs should still be in the lower half of the 60s. The weather should be just fine for the Packers-Patriots game, but temps will slip into the 50s as the game is winding down.

Looking ahead, the middle of next week looks unsettled with some occasional showers. Then, we’re expecting a big cool down to wrap up next work week, but highs should be in the 60s through Wednesday... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. Patchy fog late. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A pleasant day! HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at night. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at times. A bit breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool, breezy at times. HIGH: 50

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.