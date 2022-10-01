CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wehrenberg
SMALL TOWNS: Man’s journey from producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Operation Football, September 30: Part 2
Operation Football
Operation Football, September 30: Part 1
Green Bay Correctional Institution cells (WBAY photo)
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison