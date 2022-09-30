Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

Power lines spark as wind and rain lashes Florida's Gulf Coast
Power lines spark as wind and rain lashes Florida's Gulf Coast
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian.

Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning.

The group makes up decades of experience and includes a designated member to monitor the safety of the workers.

They explained why they’re taking on the daunting task.

“We’re out of power up here for maybe a day, maybe two. They’re out of power for two, three, four weeks sometimes. People are pretty appreciative of when you come down there and help them,” Mark Zielsdorf said.

The groups rendezvoused in South Beloit. They’ll drive 11 hours to Tennessee, which will be their staging area before going to their destinations in Florida.

Crews are expected to be in Florida for a couple of weeks.

Power Outage Map in the morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022
Power Outage Map in the morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022(WCJB)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts
Town of Clayton Fire
Crews use 30,000 gallons of water in Clayton fire fight
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Republican candidates Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson hold leads over their opponents, Gov....
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
Michelle Decker of Kaukauna (right) and her son, Conner Lund
Packers fan rides out Hurricane Ian
Motorcycle crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after hitting traffic at Sheboygan stop light
Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2