Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian.

Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning.

The group makes up decades of experience and includes a designated member to monitor the safety of the workers.

They explained why they’re taking on the daunting task.

“We’re out of power up here for maybe a day, maybe two. They’re out of power for two, three, four weeks sometimes. People are pretty appreciative of when you come down there and help them,” Mark Zielsdorf said.

The groups rendezvoused in South Beloit. They’ll drive 11 hours to Tennessee, which will be their staging area before going to their destinations in Florida.

Crews are expected to be in Florida for a couple of weeks.

Power Outage Map in the morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022 (WCJB)

