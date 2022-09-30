Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin absentee ballot
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.

The lawsuits come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.

The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, in place for six years, saying that clerks could fill in the missing information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Kevin Wehrenberg
SMALL TOWNS: Man’s journey from producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
Busing to resume Friday in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thefts
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term
Republican candidates Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson hold leads over their opponents, Gov....
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
Gov. Evers holds roundtable discussion with dozens of students at University of Wisconsin-Green...
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it