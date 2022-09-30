Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M.

This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)

The two teams boast the highest winning percentages in the regular season over the last 13 years. In their last two matchups -- in 2014 in Green Bay and 2018 in Foxborough -- the home team won.

Here’s more you should know:

PACKERS VS. CANCER

The Packers are also referring to Sunday as the “Packers vs. Cancer Game.” The game will be dedicated to recognizing and honoring cancer patients and survivors.

The Packers Pro Shop is selling a Packers vs. Cancer knit cap, a green and gold New Era winter knit hat with the Packers “G” logo on the front and the “Packers vs. Cancer” logo on the back. The Packers will give $5 from each sale to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Shoppers can also add a donation of $1 or more to any purchase at the Pro Shop during the month of October to benefit the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

This is the sixth year the Packers have teamed up with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and funds for research and treatment.

BROADCAST

Television: The game will be broadcast by CBS and also on DirectTV channel 715 with the NFL Sunday Ticket. Jim Nantz gives play-by-play with analysis from Tony Romo. Tracy Wolfson reports what’s happening on the sidelines.

Radio: You might need to adjust your dial. The game can be heard on 49 stations on the Packers Radio Network, which has a new flagship station, iHeartRadio Milwaukee 97.3 The Game. Find the list of radio stations HERE. Wayne Larrivee gives you the play-by-play, while Larry McCarren offers analysis. SiriusXM subscribers can hear the game on SiriusXM channel 227 (Packers broadcast) or 328 (Patriots broadcast)

Online: You can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Packers app or Packers.com on a mobile browser in the state of Wisconsin or on a desktop computer at Packers.com if you’re outside the state. On the SiriusXM mobile app, the channels are 821 (Packers) and 811 (Patriots).

MOBILE TICKETS AND TICKET SCANNERS

Don’t wait to find out you have bad cell service in the crowded line. Before you go to the game, add your mobile tickets to your phone’s digital wallet and transfer tickets to each guest attending the game with you so they have their tickets in advance. It’s recommended everyone have a fully-charged phone going to the game.

New pedestal-style ticket scanners are in operation. Fans can scan mobile tickets in their digital wallet on the upper part of the pedestal or scan the ticket image’s barcode on the lower part of the pedestal.

Fans should have their digital tickets ready as they approach the gate. To speed your passage -- and other fans’ -- make sure you enter at the appropriate gate.

Click here to learn about mobile ticketing

GIVEAWAYS

Fans entering the game will receive a Packers vs. Cancer rally towel at all stadium gates.

LAMBEAU FIELD IS CASHLESS

Lambeau Field is 100% cashless. This includes concession stands, the Pro Shop, and restaurants. Lambeau Field’s payment systems accept traditional credit and debit cards (including tap-to-pay cards), Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mastercard Nearby Mobile App.

If you don’t wish to use your credit or debit card, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the American Family Insurance gate lobby, atrium floor, 46 Below, and Johnsonville Tailgate Village. You can load $5 to $500 to a card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including businesses beyond the stadium. Funds are available for 5 years, and that deadline is extended each time you add money to the card.

PRE-GAME

Breland, a genre-bending country rap artist, singer, songwriter, producer (he also does gospel and R&B), will perform the national anthem.

A Strike Eagle squadron from the 391st Bold Tigers, based at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, will perform a flyover with F-15E fighters.

HALFTIME

The All Veteran Group Parachute Team will descend into the stadium.

The Milwaukee Vincent Vikings and Milwaukee Pulaski Rams high school football teams will compete in a quarterback challenge on the field.

GETTING INTO LAMBEAU FIELD

At 11:25 a.m.

...Parking lots open.

...All seating areas open.

...Ticketed guests may enter the Lambeau Field atrium through American Family Insurance gate with access to atrium eateries for 45 minutes after the end of the game.

...1919 Kitchen & Tap is open for ticketed guests only until midnight.

...Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests until 1 hour after the game ends.

...Gameday Store on the west side of the stadium is open to ticketed guests until 1 hour after the game ends.

...Hall of Fame is open until kickoff.

...Ticket office windows are open until halftime.

...Guest Services Desk is open until 1 hour after the game.

...Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east parking lot opens to all fans -- you don’t need a ticket -- until 1 hour after the game.

At 1:25 p.m.

...All gates open.

...All seating areas open.

At 2:25 p.m.

Fireworks are set off over the stadium, alerting fans there is one hour to kickoff and they should make their way into the Lambeau Field.

GETTING THROUGH SECURITY

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium. Fans who refuse to be searched won’t be allowed into the stadium.

Banned from Lambeau Field

Large purses, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs

Coolers, food, beverages

Strollers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks, video cameras, still cameras with lenses over 12 inches

Guns, knives, switchblades, and other weapons (firearms and other weapons are also prohibited in the parking lots)

Obstructive banners and signs, noisemakers

Clothing with batteries for warmth are permitted for cold-weather games.

Allowed inside Lambeau Field

Clear bag that is 12x6x12 inches or a one-gallon plastic bag.

Blankets or additional clothing (carried loosely, do not place in a bag).

Small clutch purse (4.5 x 6.5 inches, or no larger than a woman’s hand).

Small cameras, binoculars, cell phones (carried loosely, not in a case).

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no wider than 18 inches wide, with no pockets, zippers, armrests or attachments. (Stadium seats are also available for rental in the lower concourse.)

Nursing supplies (pump, bottles, etc.) except coolers or glass.

Not sure? Click here for the carry-in and security policy.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. Buses run the Lambeau Field pre-game circuit at 11:30 A.M. until 3:10 P.M. P.M. Game buses will resume their circuit at 6:30 P.M. with the last buses leaving Lambeau Field at 8:00 P.M. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule and maps

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says if you’re looking for Uber or Lyft or taxi, rideshare/taxi service will be on the East side of the stadium only, at the corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Ave.). “There will be no rideshare lots on the west side of the stadium.” The Packers recommend using one of the main gates on the east and south side of the stadium: American Family, Oneida Nation, or Invisalign.

The Designated Driver program has changed this year. By the end of the first quarter, drivers can sign up online at https://teamcoalition.org/sweepstakes/nfl/green-bay-packers-registration/ or by scanning a QR code displayed at certain kiosks, including in the atrium and in Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse. Drivers will be entered in a drawing that could win them a trip to the Super Bowl or other NFL events.

TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION

The Department of Transportation expects the heaviest congestion 3 hours before a Packers game and again 3 hours after. You can see traffic congestion in real-time with our First Alert Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com. Take it with you on the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices on tthe App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Visit 511wi.gov for additional travel incident and weather-related road condition reports.

Construction work continues on the east side of the stadium. The team says traffic patterns have changed to “allow for increased efficiency.” Watch for signs that direct you to the correct lanes and parking lots.

Oneida Street between Lombardi Ave. and Mike McCarthy Way, as well as Armed Forces Drive at Oneida St., will close to vehicle traffic four hours before kickoff and won’t reopen until 2 hours after the game ends.

Lombardi Ave. closes from Ridge Rd. to Oneida St. at kickoff. Entry is only permitted if you display a parking pass.

After the game, Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Ave.) is one-way going east from Oneida St. to Ashland Ave.

After the game, Oneida St. is one way going north from Lombardi Ave. to W. Mason St.

Also after the game, Ridge Rd. is one way, but in different directions: Traffic is only going north from Valley View Rd. to W. Mason St., and it’s only going south from Valley View Rd. to Cormier St.

PARKING

Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs), or homes and businesses near Lambeau Field may let you park for a fee on their driveways, lawns, or lots.

Lambeau Field parking lots open at 11:25 a.m. Most parking spaces are sold out to season parking pass holders. Drivers can reserve single-game parking passes at https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/lambeau-field/events.

Drivers may find $40 parking (credit or debit card) in lot 15 by Titletown off Lombardi Ave.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces are available without a parking permit in Lot 4 off Lombardi Ave. or Lot 7 off Valley View Rd. on a first-come/first-serve basis for $40 (credit or debit card).

TAILGATING

Tailgating is allowed in Lambeau Field parking lots until kickoff. It is not allowed in Titletown parking lots.

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles for hot coals provided in the parking lot.

Use green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclable aluminum and tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

HEALTH AND FAMILY

Smoking and vaping are not allowed anywhere within the stadium. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket during the game is not permitted, so don’t step out for a smoking break unless you want to listen to the cheering from the outside.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

The Green Bay Packers offer the Lost Person Prevention program for any age, not just children. Register with Guest Services in the atrium or Fan Assistance in either section 109 (level 1 concourse) or section 353 (level 3 concourse). A coded wristband will be issued that includes seat and contact information. Tell anyone who loses you to look for Packers security, law enforcement, and stadium personnel wearing red to be reunited. Suite and club guests can register at the concierge desks, too. The Packers further recommend placing contact information in a child’s pocket and taking a photo on your smartphone early in your visit.

