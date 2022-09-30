Spectrum pushes rural broadband internet in Winnebago, Fond du Lac counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spectrum is launching an effort to make high-speed internet access more available in underserved rural communities in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties.

More than 1,500 homes and businesses are now eligible for the high-speed service.

The internet provider’s effort is part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program. Spectrum received an additional $1 billion from the Federal Communications Commission on top of an existing $5 million rural community investment.

Spectrum held an event Friday in Winnebago County announcing the service and was joined by state Sen. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) and Winnebago County Board Chair Tom Egan.

