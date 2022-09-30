Packers special teams making strides under Bisaccia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers brought in Rich Bisaccia to get fix their special teams woes. It appears to already be paying dividends just three weeks into the season.

“It’s the approach. It’s the mentality. It’s everybody buying into the system. Certainly, he gets after them pretty good, and the guys respond,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

The special teams responded with some big plays against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Especially in the punt game. Pat O’Donnell pinned Tampa Bay inside their own twenty five separate times. The most by a Packers punter in a single game since 1976.

Still Bisaccia, like any good coach, sees plenty of room for improvement across the board on special teams.

“I think we’re trying to get a little more consistent in the things that we do, in the fundamentals we’re trying to improve on. So, I don’t know if we’ve made a big jump anywhere. We’ve got a long ways to go, and we try to get a little bit better today and hopefully tomorrow we’ll try to do the same thing,” said special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The Packers made a big investment in special teams during the offseason. Starting with Bisaccia, but also bringing in four specialists. We already mentioned new punter O’Donnell, who became the first Green Bay Punter named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Tim Masthay in 2012.

General Manager Brian Guteknust also acquiring, claiming, or signing a trio of specialists that made big plays across the board on Sunday; Keisean Nixon, Rudy Ford, and Dallin Leavitt.

“I bring attitude and effort, and knowing what to do. Doing it the right way. Doing it the way that he asks that fits within the scheme,” said safety Dallin Leavitt.

“We-fense is the whole point. We all together. We ain’t got no offense, no defense. We all one team, and we going to set whatever side of the ball we’re going to be on at that time,” said safety Keisean Nixon.

This week will be a good barometer for the Packers gains on special teams. This as they welcome the New England Patriots to Lambeau Field. A team that has finished in the top five of the Rick Gosselin Special Teams rankings three out of the last five years.

“We accomplished some good things last week, but we still need to build and look forward to this week. What can you do this week to impact the game?,” said safety Rudy Ford.

