Packers fan rides out Florida hurricane, after flight home canceled

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna woman is among those riding out the hurricane in Florida.

Michelle Decker was there for last Sunday’s Packers game in Tampa, along with her son, Conner Lund, a Bucs fan who lives in St. Petersburg.

Soon after celebrating a Packers win, they found themselves a lot more worried about the weather.

“Going to the game it was so hot, you would never think, I didn’t think a hurricane was coming in,” said Decker.

On Monday, the day after the game, the alerts started coming in and suddenly, Lund’s place was on a mandatory evacuation list.

“There’s three zones, zone A, zone B, and zone C. I live in zone A, so they had us evacuate first. While we weren’t really prepared then Monday night we went scrambling, we went to the grocery store, got all of the things that we needed,” Lund said.

Decker added, “And at that same time, is when I got, I received the notification from Allegiant and my flight got canceled.”

Decker and her son, then left Tuesday morning, and headed to St. Augustine south of Jacksonville where Decker has a brother.

During their drive the highways were packed with people seeking higher ground.

“I really don’t know what to expect when I get back down there,” said Lund, who later added, “I have some friends down there in the St. Pete area are going to go tonight and check it out for me. I got a notification yesterday that my power was out.”

While this was Lund’s second hurricane, Decker has never experienced anything like this before.

Decker said, “Just the sights we are familiar with in St. Augustine, downtown, the alleys where we shop, everything is all under water right now. It’s devastating. I can’t imagine. When they say pray for Florida, pray for Florida, it’s devastating.”

Decker has been re-booked on a flight out of Jacksonville, but because there’s a layover in Charlotte, and the hurricane is expected to pass thru the Carolinas, she’s preparing for another possible cancelation.

