Neenah Police Department collects for Hurricane Ian victims

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Police Department is working with several companies to bring non-perishables and cleaning supplies to hurricane victims in Florida.

Next Wednesday, October 5, N&M Transfer will park a semi trailer at the Pick ‘n Save on Green Bay Rd. in Neenah.

The police department is asking the public for help collecting items like water, non-perishable foods, bleach, disinfectant wipes, and other cleaning supplies.

The semi will eventually head to the Fort Myers, Fla., Police Department, where officers will make sure the items are distributed to people in need.

