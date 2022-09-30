Motorcyclist dies after hitting traffic at Sheboygan stop light

Motorcycle crash generic
Motorcycle crash generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for the traffic light at S. 14th St. and Indiana Ave. The motorcyclist wasn’t able to negotiate and stop in time and crashed into the back of one of the vehicles.

A citizen on the scene helped police and paramedics with life-saving efforts, but the man died later from his injuries at the hospital. Police did not say whether the man was wearing any protective gear.

Police are still investigating the crash and would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information that would be helpful to the investigation. Police don’t believe any other vehicles were involved.

