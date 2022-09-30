A MILDER FRIDAY MORNING... WARMER AFTERNOON

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, but temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as they’ve been the past few nights. Lows will be in the upper 30s NORTH with low/mid 40s elsewhere. Widespread frost is not expected, but there could be a few frosty spots in the Northwoods.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a light south-southwest wind on Friday. Look for highs in the middle 60s... which is normal for late-September. Lows will stay in the 40s overnight with highs closer to 70° Saturday afternoon. The day should be mostly sunny, but a weak cold front will lead to an increase in cloud cover at night.

The clouds hang around Sunday, but we should stay dry. It will be a little cooler with highs in the lower half of the 60s. It should be a pleasant afternoon for the Packers-Patriots game. Highs will stay in the 60s through the middle of next week. Our next, more widespread chance for rain arrives late Tuesday and continues Wednesday. Temperatures will dip behind that system with highs likely in the lower half of the 50s next Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Frosty northwest. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool breezes. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day. HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lingering sprinkle? HIGH: 54

