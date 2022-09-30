Kimberly teacher placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct in another district

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly Area School District says a high school teacher has been placed on leave following allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with students from another district.

The Kimberly School District says Brian Brown was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district became aware of the allegations.

Kimberly officials say the allegations came from a time when Brown was serving as a teacher with another district.

The letter from Kimberly did not identify the district.

“There is currently no evidence to indicate that any Kimberly Area School District students were involved in the alleged misconduct. While we understand members of the school community may have questions and concerns regarding this situation, please understand that the District is restricted as to the information it can share, as this matter remains under investigation. However, please be assured that the health, safety and well-being of our students remain the District’s highest priority,” reads a statement from the district.

Action 2 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the allegations.

If you have information, contact Fox Valley Metro Police at 920-788-7505.

