Jury finds man guilty of 2020 Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty in a 2020 murder in Green Bay.

On Sept. 29, Waylon Wayman, 31, was convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Bail Jumping.

A jury found him guilty after four days of trial.

Officials say Wayman killed Codie Schultz on April 1, 2020. It happened in the area of Clinton Street and 12th Avenue on the west side.

Wayman fled and was arrested 25 days later in Rockford, Ill.

