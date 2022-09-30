Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport recently, you’ve noticed some changes.

Excitement is in the air at the international airport as the Packers are flying out to London next week.

It’s the Packers’ first game in London. They’re the only NFL team to not have played a regular-season game outside of the United States.

They’ll play the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9 at 8:30 A.M. Central time.

