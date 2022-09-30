Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he will not seek another term in office at this time.

Schmitt released a statement Friday saying he’s “humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term.”

Schmitt had previously said he was considering a run.

Schmitt writes, “While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward. I love Green Bay and its people. I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and the special quality of life that is unique to the City of Green Bay.”

Schmitt served as mayor of Green Bay from 2003 to 2019.

Current Mayor Eric Genrich has announced that he will seek re-election for a second term. Genrich succeeded Schmitt in office.

Former State Rep. Chad Weininger has filed paperwork to challenge Genrich.

Weininger currently serves as Director of Administration for Brown County.

The general election for Green Bay mayor is April 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.