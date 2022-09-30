FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND

High pressure is bring held in the Great Lakes as Hurricane Ian crashes into the Carolina Coast. That’s giving Wisconsin an extended stretch of nice autumn weather through the weekend. This high pressure system will also dry up any showers moving out of Minnesota, as they try to push towards us. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies through this afternoon, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Temperatures will dropping through the 50s during tonight’s high school football games. Otherwise, it will be clear, cool and crisp tonight, with perhaps some patchy fog towards Saturday’s sunrise.

The weekend looks great with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be about the same as today, but Sunday will be slightly cooler due to a brisk northeast wind. Still, temperatures will be in the pleasant middle 60s as the Packers kickoff against the visiting New England Patriots.

Looking ahead, the middle of next week looks unsettled with some occasional showers. Then, we’re expecting a big cool down to wrap up next work week... Stay tuned!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

SATURDAY: NE 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. A fantastic Friday! HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. Patchy fog late. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A pleasant day! HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at night. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Showers at times. A bit breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Much cooler and breezy. Maybe a shower LAKESIDE? HIGH: 52

