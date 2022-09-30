Crime Stoppers expands messages to Brown County schools

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers announced a new program to get students more involved in fighting crime.

Crime Stoppers is expanding its partnership with 26 middle and high schools in Brown County to display messages on the school media boards. The messages will encourage students to report threats, drugs, weapons, alcohol and bullying in their school.

Crime Stoppers is also donating mats to place at the entrances at each school. The mats include the school logo and information on the different ways tips can be submitted to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.

“We work really hard with our students to develop some pretty solid relationships so they feel comfortable to come to teachers or administrators, a monitor or a cafeteria worker. You know, we want them to feel as though they can come to us when they’re concerned about something and that we can step in and do what we can,” Green Bay West High School principal Micah Hoffman said.

