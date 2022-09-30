Brown County budget proposal calls for “historic” tax reduction, property tax drop

The county executive proposes what he says is 'historic' debt reduction and a property tax drop
By Scott Koral
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Brown County, you may get some money back in your wallet if the 2023 county budget gets passed. County Executive Troy Streckenbach proposed what he calls “historic” debt reduction and a property tax decline.

Streckenbach used this release Friday to announce the 2023 mill rate would drop by 41 cents, down to $3.31 a mill. That’s the fourth-lowest mill rate on record and the lowest in a Brown County budget since 1984.

Streckenbach says that rate would give a $200,000 home a property tax bill of just over $660.

Since Streckenbach took office, $92 million of county debt has been paid off, but it hasn’t been without some help from elsewhere. The county sales tax, which was one-half of one percent, is expected to generate enough revenue to help Brown County residents save a little cash.

”By enacting the sales tax, we’re able to, one, eliminate the need for bonding; it saves us on the debt payments. It saves us on the interest rates, and it improves on our overall quality of our infrastructure in the county,” the county executive said.

The budget is still in proposal form. It’s expected to go in front of the county board October 27 at 9 A.M. in a meeting at the Resch Expo Center.

Streckenbach said, “I’ve done my job. Now it’s time for the board to do theirs.”

