Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

Students taking a test
Students taking a test(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the state Department of Public Instruction.

The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were deemed proficient in 2022, a drop of about 10% of students who were deemed proficient in 2019.

The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation in 2021.

