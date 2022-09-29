Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area.

As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on Highway 114 when she turned in front of the oncoming dump truck at State Park Road.

Nau was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver, a 47-year-old man from Greenleaf, had minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, Sheriff Mark Wiegert told us the sun’s glare might have been a factor. The crash happened at about 7:30 in the morning and Nau was driving east.

The crash closed the highway until 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Tips to avoid sun glare while driving:

  • Wear eyeglasses with an anti-reflective coating or polarized sunglasses
  • Position your car’s sun visor
  • Have tinted windows
  • Keep your windshield clean inside and out
  • Run your vehicle’s front defroster

Sun glare should be treated like any other adverse weather condition, like rain or ice. Slow down and allow more room between you and other vehicles.

If the sun is too bright, pull over. In 15 minutes, it might change position enough that it could be less of a distraction.

It's the 3rd fatal crash in a week where the morning sun might have been a factor

